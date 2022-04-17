Phu Nhuan District promotes cooperation ties with Saint Petersburg

Secretary of Party Committee of Phu Nhuan District Pham Hong Son receives a delegation of the Committee for External Relations of St. Petersburg.



Yesterday afternoon, the district Party chief received a delegation of the Committee for External Relations of St. Petersburg led by Mr. Vyacheslav Kalganov, Deputy Chairman of the External Relations Committee for his visit and work on cooperation opportunities between the two sides. This is part of activities within the framework of the Ho Chi Minh City Economic Forum in 2022.

Secretary of Party Committee of Phu Nhuan District Pham Hong Son (R) and Vyacheslav Kalganov, Deputy Chairman of the External Relations Committee



Earlier, Deputy Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of Phu Nhuan District Nguyen Thi Kieu Nhi also informed about the socio-economic situation of the district.

At the meeting, the delegation introduced centers for situations handling and database of St. Petersburg city, especially the forecast center for the city's socio-economic development.Saint Petersburg is the leading city in the Federation of Russia in term of digital transformation, notably the effective application of information technology on online public services with about 80 percent of people using online public services and online payment via the portals.Deputy Chairman of the External Relations Committee Vyacheslav Kalganov stressed that the meeting would facilitate cooperation chances in the fields of digital transformation, education, health, economy and so on between Phu Nhuan District and Saint Petersburg city’s localities in the coming time.Last year, the district's budget revenue reached VND 2,600 billion (US$113 million), ranking sixth among the districts of Ho Chi Minh City. In the coming time, the district will concentrate on transferring the economic structure to services and trade which occupy over 70 percent of the total production value.In the upcoming time, Phu Nhuan District will strengthen the administrative reforms and information technology. Of which, the district shall implement the project of Phu Nhuan District smart urban operation center and prioritize digital transformation in the fields of education, health and urban management, and environmental resources.

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong