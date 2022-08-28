Performance, parade of trumpet contingent held at Nguyen Hue walking street

The event was organized on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of the establishment of the People's Public Security of Vietnam (August 19, 1945 - 2022) and the 77th anniversary of the National Day of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam (September 2, 1945 - 2022) with the participation of Major General Le Hong Nam, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department, leaders of the specialized departments of the Ho Chi Minh City Public Security and 85 artists, cadres and soldiers of the People's Public Security Ceremonial Squadron.



The performance aims to affirm the great historical value of Vietnam in the national construction and protection under the leadership of the Party and President Ho Chi Minh, and enhance the people's trust in the leadership of the Party and build the friendly image of police officers.

By Chi Thach- Translated by Huyen Huong