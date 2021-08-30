People strictly comply with rules in first 7 days of stricter social distancing

Deputy head of the HCMC Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control Pham Duc Hai speaks at the press conference. (Photo: SGGP)



Speaking at the event, Deputy Head of the HCMC Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control Pham Duc Hai noted that the municipal Government has implemented the next policies, including delegating chairpersons of the People’s Committees of wards in districts have to take responsibility for carrying out testing in localities; assigning a taskforce of 754 officials of the Department of Planning and Architecture, the Department of construction and the HCMC Inspectorate to join the prevention and control work in wards and communes of districts and Thu Duc City; the Information Portal 1022 receiving the local people’s messages for support on Zalo starting on August 28.

For August 29 at 6 am, HCMC had 205,566 people infected with Covid-19, including 205,023 community transmission cases and 443 imported cases. There were 40,259 Covid-19 patients being treated.

Residents get vaccinated for Covid-19 in District 5's Ward 8 on August 29. (Photo: SGGP)

From August 1 to present, the total number of patients released from different hospitals was 104,844 while the number of confirmed deaths was 8,624.

As of August 28, HCMC has administered 5.86 million vaccine shots. The city has carried out citywide testing with the average daily confirmed new cases of 4,740, Hai said.

Most of residents have strictly complied with social distancing order. The city’s authorities have issued fines of VND8.9 billion for 6,296 cases that violated the current regulations on Covid-19 prevention and control, he added.

Bags of food are provided to local people in Phu Nhuan District's Ward 11.

The municipal government has provided 960,210 bags of food to support needy people from August 15 to present and mobilized owners of rental housing to reduce rental fees for low-wage workers and poor people with a total number of more than VND158 billion.

The HCMC chapter of Vietnam Fatherland Front has given a support in granting 4,650 travel documents to organizations and individuals.

About 4,666 healthcare workers from hospitals nationwide, 786 officers of the Ministry of Public Security and 11,177 soldiers and doctors of the Ministry of Defense and Military regions have participated in the city’s Covid-19 fight.

A militia brings oxygen cylinders to support Covid-19 patients treated at home on August 28.

According to Deputy Director of the Department of Industry and Trade Nguyen Nguyen Phuong, around 411,922 households received the support for food shopping from August 23 to present.

Deputy Head of the HCMC Center for Disease Control Dr. Nguyen Hong Tam said that employees of mobile healthcare stations have currently provided bags of medicines to F0 cases, including the 7-day bag A of drugs for fever and vitamins, the 3-day bag B of anticoagulant and anti-inflammatory medicines, and the C bag of the experimental antiviral drug Molnupiravir that has been approved to treat Covid-19 patients with mild-symptom from August 27 by the Ministry of Health.

Deputy head of the Central Propaganda and Education Commission Le Hai Binh speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

By Manh Hoa, Thanh An – Translated by Kim Khanh