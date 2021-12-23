People not to receive preferential fees on issuing chip-based ID cards from 2022

Throughout this month, the police forces have integrated the databases of tax, custom, banking, driver license, social security into the chip-based ID cards.At the same time, the public security department is preparing for integrating the database to the national database on the population to provide the identification and e-verification serving for people’s utilities.
In addition, the police forces are promptly implementing the application of the chip-based ID cards on online public services of Ho Chi Minh City from 2022 which would ultimately limit the administrative procedures and distractions for people when they perform the procedures in the upcoming time.
On the other hand, the police suggested all the permanent and temporary residents in 21 districts and Thu Duc City contact with the nearest police stations be guided the chip-based ID cards issuance procedures.
By December 2, the HCMC Department of Public Security received 4,479,737 documents for issuing chip-based ID cards while 1,162,931 cases have not gone to police stations for implementing the procedures of granting chip-based ID cards due to the Covid-19 pandemic as well as many people have changed their permanent and temporary residences.