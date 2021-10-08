People moving to HCMC must register for QR codes

Applications must be submitted at least 48 hours prior to the scheduled departure time. Within 48 hours from the time people receive successful registration information from the Department of Transport, the department will send the settlement results to the sender's email address. In case that needs to retrieve data, the inspector will receive the travel details of applicants by scanning the QR codes.
When traveling, people must ensure the 5K regulation, make medical declarations on the VNEID application following regulations, and present documents proving the travel purpose and a certificate of a negative test result, which remains valid for 72 hours from the time of testing. People can contact the Department of Transport via the phone number or Zalo account at 0988.205.533 for guidance or feedback and suggestions.
People who have permanent residence in HCMC or have a confirmation of temporary residence in HCMC and a confirmation of temporary absence by the locality of permanent residence with the destination address in HCMC do not need travel confirmation by the Department of Transport of HCMC.
When traveling, people must ensure the 5K regulation, make medical declarations on the VNEID application following regulations, and present documents proving the travel purpose and a certificate of a negative test result, which remains valid for 72 hours from the time of testing. People can contact the Department of Transport via the phone number or Zalo account at 0988.205.533 for guidance or feedback and suggestions.
People who have permanent residence in HCMC or have a confirmation of temporary residence in HCMC and a confirmation of temporary absence by the locality of permanent residence with the destination address in HCMC do not need travel confirmation by the Department of Transport of HCMC.