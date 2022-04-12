People come back to Hanoi, HCMC after three-day break holiday

Many people come back to HCMC through Tan Son Nhat airport.

At the gateways to HCMC from the Mekong Delta, by 3:30 p.m. on April 11, many people flocked to Ho Chi Minh City via National Highway 1A, National Highway No.50 and Trung Luong – HCMC Expressway. By 5 p.m., many means of transport and automobiles got lines in the National Highway No.1, at the section of Binh Dien Bridge, Binh Chanh District while many motorbikes had to travel on the roadside.

By 6 p.m., vehicles flocked to Kinh Duong Vuong Street of Binh Tan District, the junction of National Highway 1A and Vo Tran Chi through Binh Tan District and Binh Chanh District.The traffic police forces performed their tasks at the junctions to regulate the traffic situation. Many coaches took passengers from cities and provinces to the Mien Dong (Eastern) Coach Station and Mien Tay (Western) Bus Station.At the Cat Lai ferry connecting Thu Duc City with Nhon Trach District of Dong Nai Province, many vehicles traveled from the provinces of Dong Nai, Ba Ria – Vung Tau provinces to HCMC through the ferry.Ten staff were assigned to sell tickets for passengers as well as regulate the traffic to avoid congestion.On the same day, on HCMC – Long Thanh – Dau Giay expressway , vehicles traveling from provinces of the South-Central region and provinces Dong Nai and Ba Ria – Vung Tau to HCMC sharply increased without any congestion. However, by 6:30 p.m., there was a traffic jam at toll collection stations due to numerous means of vehicles going through the expressway.In Hanoi, a huge number of vehicles traveled through the city gateways including Phap Van – Cau Gie expressway, Noi Bai - Lao Cai expressway, National Highway No.2, National Highway No.5 and National Highway No.6.

By SGGP- Translated by Huyen Huong