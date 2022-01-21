PC07 checks fire prevention, fighting and rescue works in Tan Son Nhat airport

A representative of Tan Son Nhat International Airport said that the unit had practiced the plans of fire prevention and fighting in the underground of its office building. The HCMC Police along with the PC07 checked the safety of fire prevention and fighting and rescue at the airport; reviewed the regulations on assurance of fire prevention and fighting, electricity safety usage of units operating in the passenger terminals.

A police staff checks fire prevention, fighting and rescue works at a kitchen.

The Tan Son Nhat International Airport and PC07 performed the fire prevention and fighting training and granted certificates for 80 staff under the unit’s fire prevention and fighting forces.

Besides, the PC07 and HCMC Police forces checked, reviewed and monitored the usage of flammable tools and supplies at the terminals and restricted areas.The unit’s management on electricity usage, fire sources, heat sources, monitoring the restaurant areas using gas for cooking and the gas pick-up process at international and domestic terminals are in accordance with regulations.In 2021, there were four cases of safety loss on fire prevention and fighting which had not caused any serious damage.The PC07 and HCMC Police guided the urgent measures to handle explosions and ensure the safety of fire prevention and fighting during the Tet holiday.