Passionate Party members in Covid-19 fight

Nguyen Quang Quang always prepare enough food to support tenants living in his neighborhood. (Photo: SGGP)

As usual, Nguyen Quang Quang, living in Tan Thuan Dong Ward of District 7, begins his day by checking the available foodstuff inside the shared refrigerator located on his ground floor before asking his wife to order lacking items. The refrigerator has been placed here to provide his tenants with essential food free of charge.

Quang is the first in the district to reduce room rent price for tenants, even before the localities of District 7 launch a similar campaign. Along with a price decrease of VND2 million (approx. US$88) per room per month, he regularly offer them free foodstuff.

He shared that these tenants are just like his younger self, leaving his hometown and working hard hoping for a better life. Now that he has achieved certain success, he wishes to aid them in their harsh life via his connections to obtain relief items like rice, vegetables. In addition, aware that he is a Party member for over 40 years, Quang wants to volunteer to help his community, following the Party’s spirit and guidance.

At the beginning of the social distance period in HCMC, the localities still faced certain logistics frustration in providing people in medical lockdown areas with sufficient essential commodities. Aware of that trouble among poor people in his neighborhood, Le Van Loc, a lecturer of HCMC University of Education and also a Party member living in Ward 14 of District 11, used his own money to buy food for them and medication for Covid-19 patients there. Seeing his good deeds, his friends and neighbors joined hands to maintain this charity activity.

Every day, Loc seeks reliable food sources from the Southern provinces, Da Lat City, Dak Nong Province and divides them into packages enough to use for two weeks. Besides the main job in the educational field, Loc now becomes a charitable businessman, bringing him much joy from such a meaningful life.

These days, it seems nearly impossible to have a peaceful talk with Tran Van Han, Secretary of Linh Trung Ward Party Committee in Thu Duc City. He is always in a busy state, answering phone calls of residents in his area. In such special time like it is now, a state leader in the neighborhood has to work harder and nearly has no time to rest. However, when mentioning this, Han brushed it off, saying he is a Party member, and thus being a pioneer in helping needy people is not just a responsibility but an honor.

Most people in his Quarter 6 are low-income workers and students, who are yearning for governmental support. Therefore, once receiving new policies from the municipal leaders, Han immediately and actively implements them. As a result, it only took him two days to list all vulnerable people in his neighborhood. Obtaining support packages and financial help, he distributed them to nearly 2,000 households there at once.

Being a member of the quick response team, Party member and doctor Phan Hoang Son, Deputy Head of Ward 4 Local Clinic in District 11, has stayed on site for over 3 months to provide medical care for local residents here. On certain days, Son has to come to F0 houses from 6am until 11pm. Meal skipping to him is nothing uncommon due to heavy workload. Sleep is hardly a calm time since there might be calls that require him and his fellow doctors to go even in the middle of the night.

Not a long time ago, Son was infected with Covid-19. Luckily, with experience taking care of others, he was able to recover from the disease. Right when he felt well enough, Son came back to his duty, feeling that being a Party member is an honor and helping his citizens is a meaningful responsibility.

No matter what role they play in life, Party members in HCMC are trying their best to prove that it is an honor to contribute their part to social security as a true Party member. With their help, HCMC will soon win the fight and come back to the new normal status.

By Dinh Ly, Thu Huong – Translated by Thanh Tam