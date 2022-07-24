Party, State leaders visit Thi Nghe Nursing Home

A delegation of Party and State leaders led by Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Politburo Member, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, visits Thi Nghe Nursing Home. (Photo: SGGP)

Listening to the wishes of the elderly at the center, Mr. Nguyen Van Nen affirmed that HCMC leaders would absorb, direct, and be responsible for organizing the implementation of those wishes. Specifically, he assigned the Department of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs of HCMC to advise and propose the city provide a new car for the transportation of the elderly to the hospital for medical examinations. In addition, the center should continue to pay more attention to the spiritual care of the elderly. It should research and organize more sightseeing trips for the elderly upon their wishes. In cases where the elderly are not healthy enough to travel, the center should organize activities and programs to better serve their spiritual and entertainment needs.



The Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee visited and talked to each elderly. They said life at the center is good, with adequate and healthy living and eating plans. The elderly also said that they want to visit more places here and there, maybe a trip to go around HCMC during the holidays, and some wish to visit Uncle Ho's Mausoleum and Con Dao Islands.



The delegation also visited officials, staff, and doctors working in the kitchen and medical care unit at the nursing home to listen to their sharing about difficulties in their jobs.



The Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee graciously visited and wished the elderly at Thi Nghe Nursing Center a happy and healthy life. On this occasion, he also gave meaningful gifts to the elderly and the center on the 75th anniversary of the War Invalids and Martyrs Day.



