Party, State leaders pay tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh

A delegation of Party and State leaders pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his Mausoleum on September 1 (Photo: VNA)



The delegation included Politburo member and President Nguyen Xuan Phuc; Standing Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong; and Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President of the VFF Central Committee Do Van Chien.

The delegation paid respect to President Ho Chi Minh, a genius leader and a national hero who has devoted his entire life to the Vietnamese country and people, leading the Communist Party of Vietnam and the Vietnamese people to glorious victories. His ideology and career are invaluable asset and the torch lighting the path to future of the Vietnamese people.The leaders pledged that the entire Party, people and army will unite and make utmost efforts to seize opportunities and overcome difficulties to continue realizing the noble goals of the August Revolution, building and safeguarding a peaceful, independent and unified Vietnam with territorial integrity, prosperous people and a fair, democratic, civilized society.Also on Sept. 1 morning, a delegation of the Central Military Commission - Defence Ministry, the Central Public Security Party Committee - Ministry of Public Security, the Foreign Ministry, and the municipal Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and VFF Committee of Hanoi paid respect to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum.

Vietnamplus