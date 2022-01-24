Party, State, HCMC leaders extend Tet greetings to frontline forces,needy people

State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Party, State and HCMC leaders offer 1,570 Tet gifts to healthcare professionals and frontline forces, children orphaned by the pandemic and workers in Thu Duc City.

Attending the event were Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Chairman of the Office of the President Le Khanh Hai, Vice President and General Secretary of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Le Tien Chau, President of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor. Nguyen Dinh Khang, Secretary of the Party Committee of Thu Duc City Nguyen Van Hieu and Permanent Vice Chairman of HCMC People's Committee Le Hoa Binh.



State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the event.

On behalf of Party and State leaders, State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc highly appreciated efforts of the Party, Government, and people of HCMC in implementing effectively prevention and control measures, Covid-19 booster vaccination program and ensuring the safety and health of residents as well as carrying out economic recovery plan.

State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) and Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (L) present Tet gifts to workers. State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hands over Tet gifts to workers.

On the same day, Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le paid visits and extended Tet greetings to Novaland Group specialized in real estate investment and development; the High Command of Military Region 7 and Brigade of The Guards 180 under the Military Region 7; the Department of Homeland Security of the HCMC Department of Public Security; and healthcare workers of the medical station in the Ward 14 and mobile healthcare station in the Ward 13 of District 3.

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le (2nd, R) extends Tet greetings to Novaland Group.

Ms. Le expressed her sincere thanks to individuals, organizations, and businesses for their significant contributions to the city’s struggle against the virus since this pandemic started.

She also visited and expressed her condolences to Mr.Nguyen Van Hoa who joined the frontline force in the Covid-19 pandemic and lost his wife due to the disease, and family of Ms. Nguyen Thi Dan who is head of the quarter 17 of the Ward 17 in District 3 died from the virus.

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le visits the Brigade of The Guards 180 under the Military Region 7. Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le visits the Department of Homeland Security of the HCMC Department of Public Security. Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le offers Tet gifts to healthcare workers of the medical station in the Ward 14, District 3. Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le visits families credited with meritorious service to the country.





By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh