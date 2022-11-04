Party members of HCMC’s District 11 receive Party membership badges

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai presents Party membership badges to 35 Party members of District 11.

The Party members granted honorary titles included 11 people who received 30-year Party membership badges , 15 others got 40-year Party membership badges, one person took a 45-year Party membership badge, four people received 50-year Party membership badges , one person presented a 55-year Party membership badge, two persons received 60-year Party membership badges and one people handed over a 75-year Party membership badge.

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (3rd, L) and Secretary of the Party Committee of District 11 Truong Quoc Lam (2nd, L) offer Party membership badges to Party members of District 11.

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai presents Party membership badge to the elderly Party members. Secretary of the Party Committee of District 11 Truong Quoc Lam presents Party membership badge to the elderly Party members.

On this occasion, Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai and leaders of District 11 visited and presented the 75-year Party membership badge to Mr. Huynh Van Cang (also known as Huynh Van Kiet).

He recognized the outstanding contribution of the Party member towards the cause of national liberation and unification, the city’s development.

The Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee wished Mr. Huynh Van Cang good health and longevity to continue to have many valuable contributions to the development of HCMC and District 11.

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (L) visits Mr. Huynh Van Cang. Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (L) offers a 75-year Party membership badge to Mr. Huynh Van Cang.

Speaking at the ceremony, Secretary of the Party Committee of District 11 Truong Quoc Lam said that the district is focusing on implementing resolutions, directives and plans associated with the HCMC’s theme for 2022, “Safe, flexible adaptation to and effective control of the Covid-19 pandemic”, supporting enterprises to resume their operation, enhancing the quality of the building for urban administration, improving the investment environment and accompanying enterprises to overcome difficulties.







By Chi Thach – Translated by Kim Khanh