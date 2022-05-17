Party members in city districts presented Party badges

Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le awards the 75-year Party membership badge to the elderly Party member Nguyen Ky Cam.



Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le presents the 60-year Party membership badge to the elderly Party member Nguyen Thi Hong Ly.



This morning, the Party Committees of Nha Be, Tan Phu and Phu Nhuan districts celebrated the 132nd anniversary of the birthday of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890-2022); launched many activities of promoting the learning and following Ho Chi Minh's thought, morality and lifestyle, and the tree planting to commemorate the late President; opened the book and photo exhibition with the theme “Ho Chi Minh - The most beautiful in his name”.

On the occasion, the Party Committees of Nha Be, Tan Phu and Phu Nhuan districts awarded Party badges to the Party members and certificates of merit to collectives and individuals with their outstanding achievements in learning and following Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, morality and style in the period 2021-2022.



The leader of Tan Phu District awarded the Third Class Independence Order to the family of Le Van Than and Le Thi Ha being the son and the daughter of a martyr who laid down his life for the country's independence.





There are some photos featuring ceremonies of presenting Party badges and activities in the above-mentioned districts this morning on the 132nd anniversary of the birthday of President Ho Chi Minh:

On behalf of the Ho Chi Minh City leaders, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le paid a visit to extend the best health wishes and grant the 75-year Party membership badge to 93-year old Party member Nguyen Ky Cam who lives in Vo Thi Sau Ward, District 3; and expressed her gratitude for contributions of the elderly Party member to the country and Ho Chi Minh City in the passing years.

By SGGP-Translated by Huyen Huong