Overview of toplight at Ben Thanh terminal under Metro Line No.1

The toplight is designed with a lotus-shaped top-down perspective, interwoven by two main materials of glass and aluminum honeycomb panels with most of the materials imported directly from Japan which are resistant to different kinds of weather and good thermal insulation.
Apart from the original architectural highlight, aluminum honeycomb panels are used as the main material with a large size which has been customized and imported from Japan.
The toplight wall glass is used with a special film and is pressed between two glass panels to create insulation for the glass and helps it to last longer and it is not necessary to replace the film during the usage period, which is different from insulation film of the glass of other popular works.
With a large arch structure, the construction and completion are very difficult. During the completion process, the more materials are installed on the roof, the more the roof will be sunk. Therefore, experts and engineers must carefully monitor and well calculate so that the materials can be properly assembled together, as well as ensure the best quality for the project.
The toplight project has its main function of creating a highlight as well as providing light to the subway area and bringing open space for customers to see Ben Thanh Market that will be a check-in point for residents and visitors.
At the current time, the contractor is promptly performing the construction and completing the items of architecture and electromechanical engineering for the Ben Thanh terminal comprising floor-ceiling, plaster, steel door and so on. It is expected that the architectural construction and electromechanical installation of the bidding package 1a building underground stretching Ben Thanh terminal-Saigon Opera House will be completed by end of the second quarter of 2023 and the trial operation shall be performed by end of next year.
Metro Line No.1 has reached 92.95 percent of the whole progress. Of which, the progress for bidding package 1a building underground stretching Ben Thanh terminal-Saigon Opera House has gained 97.81 percent; the progress for bidding package 1a building underground stretching Saigon Opera House – Ba Son Terminal has reached 99.73 percent; the progress for bidding package No.2 building over-head section and depot with a total length of 17.1 kilometers from Ba Son Terminal to Binh Duong Province has gained 96.59 percent and the bidding package No.3 purchasing and installing equipment, wagons, locomotives, track and maintenance has gained 84.44 percent.
Installation of the toplight at the Ben Thanh terminal under Metro Line No.1 via photos