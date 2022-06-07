Over 85,000 workers in HCMC proposed to receive housing rental assistance

Illustrative photo
From April 29, the HCMC Social Security guided the confirmation process of the list of receiving rental support for contracted workers with an amount of VND500,000 (US$21.5) per month following Decision No.08. The employers will collect and submit the list following form No.02 on Decision No.08 in one, two or three months by August 15 of 2022.Besides, employees returning to the labor market will receive financial support of VND1 million (US$43) a month.
The employers will summarize the list following form No.03 on Decision No.08 and submit the documents in advance of the 15th day of each month by August 15 of 2022.
The above-mentioned employees shall receive such assistance for a maximum period of three months.