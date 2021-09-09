HCMC has created favorable conditions for returners to their homeland in the passing time
The reception for returners is based on the capacity of isolation areas and medical conditions on Covid-19 prevention and control of each province and city. Therefore, the localities will send official letters to Ho Chi Minh City authorities for support.
For this reason, the Municipal People’s Committee will assign the Department of Transport to coordinate with the associations of fellow-countrymen and relevant units to create the most favorable conditions for returners to arrive at their homeland.
According to the HCMC Department of Health, by 6 p.m. on September 7, the Ministry of Health confirmed 266,365 coronavirus infections in Ho Chi Minh City, including 265,905 cases in the community and 460 imported ones. Besides, 40,762 patients are under treatment.
6,884,159 people in HCMC got vaccinated by September 7.
Only September 7, 3,616 patients were discharged from hospitals and medical facilities, bringing the total discharges from the beginning of the year up to now to 137,208.
On the same day, 268 deaths related to SARS-CoV-2 were recorded, bringing the total deaths concerning the disease to 11,206.
The updated information above was reported at a press conference on the Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control tasks in the city yesterday afternoon.
