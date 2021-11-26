Over 2.3 mln employees in HCMC receives support from unemployment insurance fund

Illustrative photo:SGGP
Specifically, the agency has reduced unemployment insurance contributions for more than 83,500 units and nearly 1.8 million employees impacted by Covid-19 from one percent to zero percent with a total amount of VND1,892 billion (US$83 million).In addition, Ho Chi Minh City Social Security supported 81,589 units and more than 2.32 million workers with a total amount of VND5,508 billion (US$242 million) including over 2.16 million employees participating in unemployment insurance payment and nearly 156,600 labors who have reserved the time to participate in unemployment insurance.
Ho Chi Minh City Social Security suggested that employees who deferred their time to participate in unemployment insurance from January 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021 and have reserved unemployment insurance premium payment period according to the regulation but have not received support performed information declaration according to the form and send it to the nearest social insurance agency via the National Public Service Portal, the National Public Service Portal of the Vietnam Social Sercurity, I-VAN service providers or the VssID - Digital Social Insurance application, the postal service; or send files directly at the headquarters of Ho Chi Minh City Social Sercurity, Social Sercurity of Thu Duc City and districts.
December 20 will be the deadline for receiving documents.