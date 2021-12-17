Outstanding models honored for following President Ho’s example

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (R) congratulates outstanding individuals at the award ceremony.





Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen congratulated outstanding organizations and individuals at the award ceremony.

He stressed that the Directive 05-CT/TW of the Politburo on promoting studying and following Ho Chi Minh ideology, morality and style is one of the key and regular missions of the Party Committees of the city and districts. The fourth wave of the pandemic in HCMC has seen many meaningful activities supporting people facing difficulties caused by the Covid-19 and the efforts of the health workers and frontline forces in the fight against the virus. Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen speaks at the meeting. The award ceremony was held at a conference summarizing the five-year implementation of the of Directive 05-CT/TW of the Politburo on promoting studying and following Ho Chi Minh ideology, morality and style on December 16.

On this occasion, one organization and four individuals received the Prime Minister's Certificate of Merit, including the Trade Union of the HCMC’s Training and Education sector; female footballer Huynh Nhu of the District 1’s Sport Center; Ms. Huynh Thi Nham, a librarian of the Vocational Training Center for Orphaned and Disabled Children in HCMC; Prof. PhD. Chu Pham Ngoc Son, chairman of the Chemical Society of HCMC, and the Union of Science and Technology Associations.

24 organizations had good performances in implementing Directive 5 include the party committees of Districts 1, 4, 10, Tan Phu, Tan Binh, Binh Thanh, Phu Nhuan, Binh Chanh, Thu Duc City; the Vietnam Fatherland Front of HCMC; the HCMC Women's Union; the HCMC Farmers Association; the Party Committees of the Grassroots Bloc of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the HCMC Posts and Telecommunications, the Vietnam National University-HCMC, the HCMC Customs Department, HCMC Power Corporation (EVNHCMC), the HCMC People-Political-Party Bloc, Saigon Trading Group (SATRA), the Saigon Water Supply Corporation One Member Limited Liability Company, the HCMC’s Business Bloc, HCMC Television, Voice of HCMC People (VOH) and the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen speaks at the meeting. Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen offers Certificate of Merit to Ms. Huynh Thi Xam. Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (R) offers Certificate of Merit to Prof. PhD. Chu Pham Ngoc Son. Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai hands over certificates of merit to outstanding organizations. Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (3rd, L) and former Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council Nguyen Thi Quyet Tam (C) offer certificates of merit to outstanding organizations. Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue presents certificate of merit to the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper.

By Kieu Phong, Thai Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh