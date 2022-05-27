Orphans, disabled kids receive scholarships on occasion of Int'l Children's Day

At the scholarship-awarding ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

At the program, 300 children with disabilities and orphans who are children of trade union members, workers, officials, and laborers in Ho Chi Minh City were able to participate in games as well as enjoy cultural performances, and fashionable performances with recycled materials.

On this occasion, the City Trade Union Social Work Center also awarded 30 scholarships to disadvantaged children who overcame difficulties to study well. Units and benefactors gave away 300 toys, 220 portions, beverages, 200 boxes of confectionery, and 750 T-shirts totally worth more than VND150 million (US$6,437).

According to Mr. Nguyen Mai Huy, Deputy Director of the Center for Social Work of Ho Chi Minh City Trade Union, the program has created a healthy playground for children with disabilities and orphans.

Moreover, at the same time, it helped connect units, businesses, and donors for a meaningful activity full of love for workers’ kids in this year's Workers' Month. The program has contributed to taking care of trade union members' children and workers' families in difficult circumstances.

In addition, in this year's Workers' Month, the Center also presented 10 bankbooks to workers with difficult circumstances and those suffering serious diseases with a total value of VND 50 million.

From the beginning of the year until now, the Center has awarded 38 passbooks, each worth VND5 million to trade union members affected by the Covid-19 epidemic.

Furthermore, it also awarded 20 scholarships to the children of workers and orphans due to Covid-19 each worth VND500,000, and 400 T-shirts to members of the motorbike taxi union.

