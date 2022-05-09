ORDI appreciated for great contribution to sustainable national development

Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen gives the Second-class Labor Medal to ORDI (Photo: SGGP)



In the meeting, Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen expressed his appreciation to ORDI in the establishment of a consultation team to help the municipal authorities in adopting the Resolution of the 13th Congress of the Central Party and the Resolution of the 11th Congress of HCMC Party Committee.

More importantly, ORDI has directly and indirectly provided practical advice, solutions for HCMC to win the combat against Covid-19 last year and economic recovery this year. The organization has also tried to attract investments for the hi-tech agro-ecological area formation project in Cu Chi District.

Secretary Nen commented that thanks to the activities of such research institutes sited here, HCMC is able to effectively mobilize existing domestic and global resources to boost its growth. Research results of these institutes possess high scientific values with practical experience.

He also shared that through regular activities to fulfill its missions and goals, ORDI has displayed its members’ devotion and dedication, creating such strong positive energy to pass on to the next generations.

Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen gives the First-class Labor Medal to Prof. Dr. Trinh Quang Phu (Photo: SGGP)





Congratulating individuals and groups of ORDI like Prof. Dr. Trinh Quang Phu that have received merit certificates from the Government, the Central Party, the municipal authorities, and VUSTA, HCMC Party Chief hoped that all members of the institute continue to promote its good traditions to contribute more to the nation, and HCMC in particular, in the near future.

Chairman of ORDI Prof. Dr. Trinh Quang Phu stated that during the past 20 years, the institute has actively selected over 20 research topics that are predicted to be on high demand by the society, and has organized more than 40 research seminars in various fields of economy, education, culture.

In addition, ORDI has contributed much in the establishments of associations in the Southern region and the hosting of scientific cooperation programs with international educational institutes. It has encouraged overseas Vietnamese intellectuals to join hand in developing their fatherland.

On this occasion, ORDI was honored to receive the Second-class Labor Medal, while Prof. Dr. Trinh Quang Phu obtained the First-class Labor Medal. Three other individuals received the merit certificate by the Prime Minister, and 11 obtained the merit certificate from HCMC People’s Committee. One group and 4 individuals received the merit certificate from VUSTA.

In the meeting Secretary Nen presented ORDI with the banner ‘Wisdom – Innovation – Dedication’ from the Standing Committee of HCMC Party Committee.

By Thu Huong – Translated by Thanh Tam