On the sidelines of the second session of the 15th National Assembly yesterday, Chairman Mai talked to the press about the increase in the number of Covid-19 infections in recent days.

With regard to business and production activities in the face of Covid-19 which has upended almost every aspect of life, Mr. Mai said if the city put the pandemic under control, the economic recovery will be better and vice versa.



He emphasized that the southern metropolis is carrying out an assessment of the Covid-19 development weekly so that city administrations will make decisions based on the assessment of reality.

Concerning the rise of people with Covid-19, he said that the city administrations have anticipated this when they lifted the social distancing mandate, people have been allowed to travel here and there resulting in the spread of Covid-19. City administrations will keep their eyes peeled for Covid-19 development and monitor badly-hit districts soon.

At present, administrators in districts with an increased number of infections are focusing on analyzing the cause of the Covid-19 infection spike to have preventative measures to curb the continuing spread and deaths. Chairman Mai said that in the respect of Covid-19 patients' treatment, the health sector has had instructions on which medical facilities ought to follow the instructions.

According to Mr. Mai, the development of Covid-19 in HCMC is still complicated; therefore, residents and district governments should stay vigilant against Covid-19. He said that each person and each family should practice preventative measures including donning facemasks, keeping safety distance, and disinfecting.

Mr. Mai also said that Ho Chi Minh City currently has a plan to strengthen the health system in general, including community medical treatment, and rehabilitation medicine facilities. Specifically, more leaders and medical workers will be sent to health stations in districts.

Moreover, the city will have special mechanisms and policies for these stations. Currently, the city is planning that local administration will manage grassroots medical centers. However, there have been some hiccups along the way. Therefore, the health sector is currently discussing with other agencies to submit its proposal to the Standing Board of the City Party Committee and the People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City.

Regarding human resources for grassroots health care, the Department of Health recently planned to establish a mobile medical station in each ward. Accordingly, the Department of Health will send a doctor from a big hospital to assist their peers in healthcare centers in districts. In the future, graduates from medical schools will be assigned to work at health stations for a time to increase medical forces in these special stations.

