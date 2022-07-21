Online administrative procedures prove convenience for citizens, businesses

Citizens are using the document ATM to submit necessary documents for administrative procedures in District 6. (Photo: SGGP)

Nguyen Tan Hung came to District 6 People’s Committee one morning to submit documents for the registration of a new household business. Since this procedure belongs to the five that can have related documents submitted and results returned via the automatic document collection and return system (a document ATM), officials patiently guided him to do the task at a corresponding document ATM, installed in front of the Committee office.

Only 5 minutes after fulfilling necessary steps from personal information filling to fee paying, Hung received an appointment slip to return for result after 3 days. He praised the simplicity and convenience of this document submission method.

Similarly, it took Phan Van Thanh Binh from Tan Phu District around 3 minutes to follow instructions on this document ATM for the same registration. Having much experience with the machine, Binh commented that sometimes the machine still displays errors when information is being input. But a call to officials in charge of machine maintenance is easy to solve the problem.

Leaders of District 6 informed that since March 3, 2021, document ATMs of the district have received around 2,900 papers and returned results for nearly 1,500 cases. In the upcoming time, the district will evaluate the performance of these machines and proceed with the second stage, when 20 percent more administrative procedures will be served via these ATMs. More level-3 and -4 will also be added to satisfy the public’s demands.

To boost online public services, Phu Nhuan District People’s Committee has just set up 60 sites throughout its 13 wards with sufficient Internet-connected computers and officials on duty to help citizens carry out online administrative procedures each evening of Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday morning.



At 8:00pm on July 12, Nguyen Duc Phuc from Ward 9 brought necessary documents to one such site located at Block A of the apartment building on Ho Van Hue Street to be guided for an online administrative procedure via the e-portal of Ward 9 People’s Committee. It took him only a few minutes to complete the submission steps, compared to much longer time formerly, and citizens did not know the exact result or any lacking documents.

Having no current need for an administrative procedure yet, Tran Thi Cuc – a resident of the above apartment building – came to the supporting team to learn more about this convenient method. She commented that by installing computers in local areas and assigning officials to guide citizens, the local authorities have done a good job propagandizing the usefulness and convenience of online administrative procedures. She hoped that this network is stable and integrated well among localities so that those in need can feel at ease using this method.

Vice Chairman of Phu Nhuan District People’s Committee Do Dang Ai informed that the district has set up computers to encourage residents to access online administrative procedures more easily and feel the usefulness of digital transformation in their life.

In the first stage of offering 49 online administrative procedures, the district has received nearly 2,900 documents and help over 4,800 citizens to learn about the system. 4,500 of them signed up for an account for future use.

The Vice Chairman hoped that at the end of this year, each household in the district has at least one member fluent in carrying out administrative procedures online. In the long term, both citizens and businesses are encouraged to transfer from performing these procedures directly to doing them online.

By staff writers – Translated by Huong Vuong