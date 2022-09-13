One more bus line to Tan Son Nhat airport to be exploited

Bus Route No.109 has fares from VND8,000 to VND15,000 per turn.



The travel flow in Tan Son Nhat airport is very high with over 700 flights and around 100,000 passengers on average. However, there is only one bus route, No.152 operating from Trung Son Residential Area to the airport, which does not meet the travel demand for passengers at the current time.

One more bus line to Tan Son Nhat airport is exploited.



The outward journey is Sai Gon Bus Station – Pham Ngu Lao Street – Yersin Street – Tran Hung Dao Street – Ham Nghi Street – Pasteur Street – Vo Thi Sau Street – Nam Ky Khoi Nghia Street – Nguyen Van Troi Street – Phan Dinh Giot Street – Truong Son Street – Overpass – Tan Son Nhat Airport (International Terminal).

General Director of Futa Bus Lines Dao Viet Anh said that bus route No.109 has fares from VND8,000 per turn for those who travel less than half of the distance and VND15,000 for those who travel more than half of the distance. This route will be officially put into exploitation from September 13.To meet the demand and attract more customers, the 20-seat buses including 14 seats and six footholds are designed to carry luggage. The bus shall operate 110 trips daily, starting at 5:45 a.m. and finishing at 11:45 p.m.Meanwhile, the return trip is Tan Son Nhat Airport (International Terminal) – pick-up point at Lane B in the domestic terminal - Tan Son Nhat Airport (Domestic Terminal) – Truong Son Street – Tran Quoc Hoan Street – Hoang Van Thu Street – Nguyen Van Troi Street – Nam Ky Khoi Nghia Street – Ham Nghi Street – Le Lai Street - Sai Gon Bus Station.

By Thanh Hai- Translated by Huyen Huong