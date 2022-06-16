Tan An Hoi Commune of Cu Chi District belongs to the planning of the new Northwest Urban Area. (Photo: SGGP)



The project ‘International University Urban Area’ in Tan Thoi Nhi Commune of Hoc Mon District, with an area of 925ha and an investment of US$3.5 billion, is expected to positively boost the growth of the Northwest Urban Area thanks to its international-standard working and learning environment. Sadly, since 2008, even the land clearance task has still been incomplete. Because of that project, many nearby families cannot repair their houses due to the disapproval of the local authorities.

About 30km Northwest of this project, in the two communes of An Nhon Tay and Phu My Hung of Cu Chi District, another one called ‘Saigon Safari Park’ was launched in 2004 with an investment of $500 million on an area of 457ha, and is still in progress now. This is because there were law violations, and now the project is in need of a new investor. The land lot now becomes a grass meadow for cows and buffaloes.

Related to the Safari project is the residential construction project to relocate people in 443 households. This project is on temporary hold. 62-year-old Doan Van Lanh, who has 2.5ha of land in the Safari project, refuses to move since he is not satisfied with the land compensation. His current house is too old and damaged, but his request for repair is not approved as the lot belongs to the Safari project.

In a meeting between the National Assembly delegates from HCMC and voters of Hoc Mon District, Cu Chi District, Le Van Khia from Phu My Hung Commune reported the suspended status of many construction projects on 8 communes of the two districts. Because of these projects, residents cannot ask for land use purpose transfer, nor can they request a permit to repair their old houses. He voiced the annoyance, asking for an urgent solution.

In a meeting between the HCMC Department of Planning and Investment, Cu Chi District People’s Committee, and related businesses, Vice Chairman of Cu Chi District People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong informed that many investors wish for a tool to accelerate investment into current projects by effectively tackling existing problems of land clearance compensation, a mix between public and private land lots, planning adjustment to suit the reality.

For instance, the Saigon Safari Park project has outdated planning and needs adjustment; or the residential construction project is ready to welcome the investment from Savico Group for 10,000 apartments as long as problems in administrative procedures are solved.

A manager in HCMC Real Estate Association (HoREA) commented that poor transport facilities and suspended planning have prevented investors from pouring money into the Northwest Urban Area. Secretary of Hoc Mon District Party Committee added that inadequate planning of the district from 2020 is not suitable for the reality now. The total number of 36 construction projects on an area of 11,000ha of the district is too high. Some land lots belong to different planning documents and severely trouble investors.

Carrying out the direction of HCMC Party Committee and HCMC People’s Committee, the HCMC Department of Planning and Architecture has cooperated with the local authorities to review and adjust the 1/2,000-ratio planning for the Northwest Urban Area. Particularly, the planned residential area is renovated for more stability for residents, while agricultural lots are kept the same for investment attraction.

This department has suggested to reduce the scale of the Northwest Urban Area from over 6,000ha to 4,410ha. The current 1,674-hectare residential area should be separated from the new urban area, whose population will also be doubled to 600,000 people. Finally, the scale of the university area should be halved to 150ha.

The boundary of the current residential area here is reidentified to be 1,674ha for 57,000 people, mostly along National Way No.22. HCMC People’s Committee issued Decision No.351/QD-UBND on February 5, 2020 to approve this adjustment. All left is the adjustment greenlight from the Prime Minister.

Another problem lies in the adjustment of HCMC master planning, waiting to be accepted in two years. If the 1/5,000-ratio planning for the Northwest Urban Area waits for the former, it will take at least 3-4 years to beginning addressing current inadequacies. This will definitely exhaust residents here, and discourage investors in the two districts of Hoc Mon and Cu Chi.

Therefore, the HCMC Department of Planning and Architecture has proposed that HCMC People’s Committee ask the Prime Minister for a permission to adjust the planning for the Northwest Urban Area according to the direction of HCMC Party Committee and HCMC People’s Committee, which is absolutely consistent with the approved adjustment for HCMC master planning until 2040.

As Cu Chi District lies on a large surface area, outdated planning has severely influenced the right of residents here and caused a waste of land resource. Timely planning adjustment will obviously become a strong foundation to accelerate current projects and to easily attract potential investors.

By Duc Trung – Translated by Huong Vuong