Night market in District 6 attracts visitors with street food

District 6 leaders officially open the street (Photo: SGGP)



Around 355 businesses and business households sell food and clothes in the street with a length of 1.5km, attracting domestic and foreign tourists with many good street foods.

Head of the Division Economic in District 6 Nguyen Thi Thanh Van said that through this route, the district hopes to create a driving force to promote economic development

In addition, the district also focuses on giving priority to supporting businesses and business households to restore production and business, ensuring livelihoods for people when returning to the new normal state

This crowded street is located in the district’s center passing through wards 2, 5, 6, 9, adjacent to a series of major trade hubs as well as monuments. Architectural places in the street are a stopover for many domestic and international tourists.

District 6 leaders expect this route will attract investment with the presence of many big brands, many traditional products, with their characteristics, trading a variety of products from fashion, cosmetics products, electronics, consumer goods, and food.

In the coming time, the above route will promote its advantages to form a system connecting busy business routes with the Binh Tay commercial center cluster, which is a destination to attract investment of businesses within and outside the county.

By Van Minh - Translated by Dan Thuy