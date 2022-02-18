Nha Be to be promptly developed in to HCMC’s satellite town

Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan speaks at the working session with Nha Be District. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Vo Van Hoan also suggested Nha Be to pay attention to promoting the development of waterway tourism and culture to attract investors, improving investment environment and supporting enterprises to resume their operation.



In 2021, the Covid-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on Nha Be District’s production activities. The total production value reached the 75-87 percent target while the total budget collection was VND830 billion, achieving 69.34 percent of the goal.

Developing Nha Be into an urban district and building transport infrastructures are parts of the key missions of the locality in this year.

The People’s Committee of Nha Be has proposed the municipal People’s Committee to allow the district to call investors, businesses, and individuals to invest in main projects.



Vice Chairman of the People's Commitee of Nha Be District Vo Phan Le Nguyen speaks at the meeting.



By Mai Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh