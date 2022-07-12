Nguyen Huu Hiep holds Secretary of Thu Duc City Party Committee

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (R) hands over the appointment decision of the Secretary of the Thu Duc City Party Committee to Mr. Hiep.



On the afternoon of July 12, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen chaired a ceremony to announce and hand over the appointment decision of the position of the Secretary of the Thu Duc City Party Committee.

Mr. Nguyen Huu Hiep was born in 1967 and elected Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilization, Head of the Organization Commission of the HCMC Party Committee, Secretary of Party Committee of Go Vap District, Deputy Secretary of Party Committee of Can Gio District and Chairman of the People’s Committee of Can Gio District.Previously, on June 22, Nguyen Van Hieu, alternate member of the Party Central Committee, member of the HCMC Party Committee and Secretary of the Thu Duc City Party Committee has been appointed the position of Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee for the term 2020-2025.

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong