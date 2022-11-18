

From the HCMC Transport Department’s proposal to approve the return of Nguyen Hue – Le Loi Roundabout, the municipal Planning and Architecture Department and its design consultation unit has developed a detailed plan for traffic organization here.

Accordingly, the roundabout with a radius of 11.7 meters is able to ensure smooth traffic. The pavement will be renovated with gray granite, installed onto the current ground in a circular direction. The center of the roundabout, which is now a water fountain, will have short-term trees surrounded. The flower color of these replaceable potted trees can be used as decoration in important events and holidays.

The estimated cost of this design project by District 1 People’s Committee comes to VND500 million (US$20,150).

To prepare for the renovation of the area in front of Ben Thanh Market, the HCMC Department of Planning and Architecture proposed that HCMC People’s Committee assign the Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR) to level this front side, along with proper asphalting. Other supporting structure should be left out of this work. When receiving the area, the HCMC Transport Department will consider a measure to separate and demarcate the boundaries for traffic flows and traffic islands logically.

As to the overall landscape design for the area in front of Ben Thanh Market, the municipal Planning and Architecture and its design consultation unit will analyze the traffic organization plan for each traffic island to perfect the design already approved by HCMC People’s Committee after asking for advice from the HCMC Advisory Council on the City Architecture in November. The last version of the design will be submitted to HCMC People’s Committee for a final decision on implementation.

By Thanh Hai – Translated by Huong Vuong