Nearly 4,000 young men in HCMC off for military service

Mr. Nguyen Van Nen encourages new recruits. (Photo: SGGP)

The ceremony of HCMC this year took place in District 12 with the attendance of Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Politburo Member, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee; Mr. Phan Van Mai, Member of the Party Central Committee, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC, Chairman of the Military Service Council of HCMC; Major General Nguyen Van Long, Deputy Minister of Public Security.



Mr. Phan Van Mai congratulates HCMC new recruits. (Photo: SGGP)



Chairman of the District 12 People's Committee Nguyen Van Duc wishes and believes that the raw recruits will be fully aware of their responsibilities and obligations to their homeland and country. In any situation, they must unite, overcome difficulties, study and practice hard, and complete assigned tasks. At the ceremony, Chairman of the People's Committee of District 12 Nguyen Van Duc said that 247 young men of District 12 and 300 young men of District 8, Binh Tan, Phu Nhuan, Nha Be, and Hoc Mon districts ready to join the army. These young men, following in their fathers’ footsteps to enlist in the army, will become elite soldiers in the armed forces. They will learn and practice in an environment of self-discipline and strict discipline and perform the sacred duty of protecting the country.Chairman of the District 12 People's Committee Nguyen Van Duc wishes and believes that the raw recruits will be fully aware of their responsibilities and obligations to their homeland and country. In any situation, they must unite, overcome difficulties, study and practice hard, and complete assigned tasks.



Chairman of the People's Committee of District 12 Nguyen Van Duc beat the drum to dispatch the troops. (Photo: SGGP)



Mr. Nguyen Van Duc suggested that all levels of party committees, authorities, agencies, and mass organizations from districts to wards regularly pay attention to and take care of the army's rear policy so that their children can firmly step on the road of doing the mission. The Party Committee, authorities, and people of District 12 believe in the effort, training, and maturity of young men joining the army.



On behalf of young people set off for military service, rookie Bui Tan Thanh, living in Dong Hung Thuan Ward in District 12, said that performing military service to protect the Fatherland is a sacred responsibility. He affirmed that he would try his best to overcome all difficulties and challenges to complete the assigned tasks. On behalf of District 12’s leaders, the Chairman of District 12 People's Committee thanked the families of raw recruits for raising and educating their children to become good citizens, enthusiastically joining the army to defend the country. The Party Committee, the government, the people, and the armed forces of District 12 entrust the commanders of the army recruiting battalions with local young men and hope that these units will educate, help, and create all conditions for them to fulfill their duty to the country.Mr. Nguyen Van Duc suggested that all levels of party committees, authorities, agencies, and mass organizations from districts to wards regularly pay attention to and take care of the army's rear policy so that their children can firmly step on the road of doing the mission. The Party Committee, authorities, and people of District 12 believe in the effort, training, and maturity of young men joining the army.On behalf of young people set off for military service, rookie Bui Tan Thanh, living in Dong Hung Thuan Ward in District 12, said that performing military service to protect the Fatherland is a sacred responsibility. He affirmed that he would try his best to overcome all difficulties and challenges to complete the assigned tasks.



HCMC young men excitedly join the army. (Photo: SGGP) In Thu Duc City, the ceremony was attended by Ms. Nguyen Thi Le, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Chairwoman of the People's Council of HCMC; Mr. Nguyen Van Hieu, Alternate Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee, Secretary of the Thu Duc City Party Committee; Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Hung, Chairman of the People's Council of Thu Duc City; Mr. Hoang Tung, Chairman of Thu Duc City People's Committee.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Le encourages raw recruits in Thu Duc City. (Photo: SGGP) Speaking at the military handover ceremony, Chairman of the People's Committee of Thu Duc City Hoang Tung, on behalf of the leaders of Thu Duc City, welcomed the young men of the heroic city of Thu Duc, who had strictly obeyed the order to enlist in the army, with an eagerness to fulfill the citizens' sacred obligations to the Fatherland. He expressed his belief that these young men would promote the glorious tradition of their hometown of Thu Duc, strive to overcome difficulties and train themselves in all aspects, quickly adapt to the new environment, and be determined to complete the task.

The ceremony to see young men off for military service in Thu Duc City. (Photo: SGGP)

Among 545 young men who enlisted in the army this year, Thu Duc City recruited and handed over 405 young men to military units and 140 to the HCMC Police. In terms of quality, there are four party members and 541 youth union members. In terms of education, there are 234 young men with intermediate, college, and university degrees.



Young men in Thu Duc City join the army. (Photo: SGGP)



Earlier, the Military Service Council of Thu Duc City and 34 wards held a meeting for young men recruited for military service and their families to boost morale.



In District 3, the handover ceremony took place solemnly and warmly, with the participation of Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, and Colonel Pham Van Ram, Deputy Commander of the HCMC Command. These young men will be sent to train, study, and work at Division BB5 of the 7th Military Region, Division BB9 of the 4th Corps of the 367th Air Defense Division, 47th Reconnaissance Battalion of the 7th Military Region, Gia Dinh Regiment, and the HCMC Police.Earlier, the Military Service Council of Thu Duc City and 34 wards held a meeting for young men recruited for military service and their families to boost morale.In District 3, the handover ceremony took place solemnly and warmly, with the participation of Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, and Colonel Pham Van Ram, Deputy Commander of the HCMC Command.



Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai encourages young men enlisted to the army in District 3. (Photo: SGGP)



The Chairman of the People's Committee of District 3 thanked the families of raw recruits for their hard work in nurturing and educating them, encouraging their children to fulfill their sacred obligations to the country. At the same time, he asked army recruiting battalions to create all conditions for rookies to devote their youth. On this occasion, District 3 saw 154 young men off for military service, including three party members. The raw recruits will be received into Division 370, Gia Dinh Regiment, Regiment 276 of Division 367, Information Brigade 596, and the HCMC Police.The Chairman of the People's Committee of District 3 thanked the families of raw recruits for their hard work in nurturing and educating them, encouraging their children to fulfill their sacred obligations to the country. At the same time, he asked army recruiting battalions to create all conditions for rookies to devote their youth.



Families say goodbye to new recruits in District 3. (Photo: SGGP)



This year, Phu Nhuan district has 170 young men enlisting in the army sent to the HCMC Police, Artillery Battalion 10 of the General Staff of the 7th Military Region, Gia Dinh Regiment of the HCMC Command, and the Air Force Division 370. In Phu Nhuan district, the ceremony took place briefly and solemnly at Rach Mieu Gymnasium. Ms. To Thi Bich Chau, Member of the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC, attended and encouraged raw recruits off for military service.This year, Phu Nhuan district has 170 young men enlisting in the army sent to the HCMC Police, Artillery Battalion 10 of the General Staff of the 7th Military Region, Gia Dinh Regiment of the HCMC Command, and the Air Force Division 370.



Ms. To Thi Bich Chau gives gifts to new recruits. (Photo: SGGP)



This year, Binh Chanh District has 265 young men joining the army and police units, including the Engineering Brigade 550, Commando Battalion 60, Artillery Battalion 75, Gia Dinh Regiment, and the HCMC Police. In Nha Be District, 112 young men enlisted in the army on this occasion. Of which, 85 perform military service, and 27 perform police service. These raw recruits will be assigned to the receiving units, including the Brigade 957 of the 4th Naval Region, the Information Brigade 596, the Gia Dinh Regiment, and the HCMC Police.This year, Binh Chanh District has 265 young men joining the army and police units, including the Engineering Brigade 550, Commando Battalion 60, Artillery Battalion 75, Gia Dinh Regiment, and the HCMC Police.



Raw recruits farewell their families. (Photo: SGGP)



Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Nguyen Minh Nhut, Chairman of Binh Tan District People's Committee, suggested that authorities at all levels pay attention and implement well the military rear policy, creating conditions for raw recruits to feel secure and excitedly complete the tasks assigned by the Party and People. In Binh Tan District, 270 young men enlisted in the army this year, including nine party members. The ceremony on the morning of February 16 was attended by Mr. Le Thanh Liem, Member of the Standing Committee, Head of the Internal Affairs Department of the HCMC Party Committee.Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Nguyen Minh Nhut, Chairman of Binh Tan District People's Committee, suggested that authorities at all levels pay attention and implement well the military rear policy, creating conditions for raw recruits to feel secure and excitedly complete the tasks assigned by the Party and People.



Mr. Le Thanh Liem encourages raw recruits in Binh Tan District. (Photo: SGGP)



This year, Tan Binh district has 260 young men set off for military service. In which, the Air Defense Division 367 receives 58 recruits; Regiment 31 of Division 309 of the 4th Corps receives 65 recruits; Gia Dinh Regiment receives 31 recruits; the Information Brigade 596 receives 44 recruits; the HCMC Police Department receives 46 recruits. In Tan Binh District, Mr. Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue, Member of the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee, Head of the Propaganda and Education Department of the HCMC Party Committee, attended the handover ceremony taking place at Nguyen Thuong Hien High School.This year, Tan Binh district has 260 young men set off for military service. In which, the Air Defense Division 367 receives 58 recruits; Regiment 31 of Division 309 of the 4th Corps receives 65 recruits; Gia Dinh Regiment receives 31 recruits; the Information Brigade 596 receives 44 recruits; the HCMC Police Department receives 46 recruits.



Mr. Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue at the ceremony in Tan Binh District. (Photo: SGGP)



"When I received the call to join the army, I was worried at first, but with the encouragement of my family, I felt more secure. Now I can join the army as a soldier of Gia Dinh Regiment, not only myself but my parents are also very happy and proud of being able to study and practice in a traditional unit of HCMC,” said rookie Nguyen Ngoc Thien. Rookie Nguyen Van Trong, living in Ward 10, shared that he had seen many of his elder brothers and friends join the army, and it was his turn to enlist in the army to defend the Fatherland then."When I received the call to join the army, I was worried at first, but with the encouragement of my family, I felt more secure. Now I can join the army as a soldier of Gia Dinh Regiment, not only myself but my parents are also very happy and proud of being able to study and practice in a traditional unit of HCMC,” said rookie Nguyen Ngoc Thien.

By staff writers – Translated by Gia Bao