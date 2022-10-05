Nearly 170 behind-schedule projects canceled

21 projects with rice land proposed to change land-use purpose to residential land



In related news, the Department of Natural Resources and Environment of HCMC has recently submitted to the People's Council of HCMC a list of 21 projects that propose to change the land-use purpose from rice land to residential land to implement housing projects.



Specifically, they include the social housing project in Long Phuoc Ward of Green City Development Joint Stock Company with 8.08ha, and the high-rise apartment complex combining commercial services and offices in Truong Tho Ward of Dat Phuong Nam Real Estate Business Construction Investment Joint Stock Company with 0.39ha in Thu Duc City; An Hung residential area in Nhon Duc Commune of An Hung Investment Trading Service Joint Stock Company with 8.05ha, and the high-rise apartment building, commercial, services, and offices in Phuoc Kien Commune of Saigon Nam Phu Real Estate Joint Stock Company with 0.93ha in Nha Be District; the high-rise apartment project in Phu Thuan Ward of Vien Dong Land Investment Joint Stock Company with 0.86ha, and the high-rise apartment building project in Phu Thuan Ward of Song Hong Land House Real Estate Joint Stock Company with 1.77ha in District 7.

The reason for the delay in implementing the land-use plans is mainly due to the dependence on the balance and arrangement of the budget and financial sources of investors to compensate and conduct the projects; compensation still faces many difficulties in terms of plans and prices; investors are still confused in completing documents to be assigned to change the land-use purpose; there are problems with legal procedures due to changes in investment regulations.

By Minh Hai, Duc Trung – Translated by Gia Bao