Nearly 140,000 employees in city receive financial support for rental house

At the press conference, news agencies were concerned about social welfare, pandemic prevention and control works, congestion at Tan Son Nhat International Airport and so on.Regarding spending financial support for people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, Vice Director of the municipal Department of Labor, Invalid and Social Affairs Nguyen Van Lam informed that by noon of July 28, the HCMC Social Security has identified over 23,001 businesses out of 77,606 units, equaling 818,137 out of 1,097,865 employees being eligible to receive financial support for a rental house in accordance with Decision No.08 of the Prime Minister.
Nearly 20,400 enterprises have submitted documents at districts and Thu Duc City to propose support for around 495,000 laborers. The localities have issued the decision of approving over 6,800 businesses with over 217,000 employees with a total amount of VND115 billion (US$4.9 million).
There have been 18 localities performing the disbursement for over 2,700 businesses, and nearly 140,000 laborers with total financial support of VND73 billion (US$3.1 million). Numerous districts and Thu Duc City have received financial support and proceeded with the spending, except for District 6, District 11, District 12 and Nha Be District.
By the end of August 15, the department will stop receiving the submission following Decision No.08. In order to accelerate the process, the department proposed the HCMC People’s Committee to direct Thu Duc City and 21 city districts to promptly perform documents appraisal, issue the decision and implement the disbursement, regularly update on the system of the municipal Department of Labor, Invalid and Social Affairs.
In addition, the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor will direct its sub-units to mobilize the businesses to actively implement the Prime Minister’s decision.