Naval officers, soldiers visit historical sites in HCMC

Particularly, the delegates came to Ho Chi Minh Museum - Ho Chi Minh City Branch, the memorial room for President Ton Duc Thang on Nguyen Tat Thanh Street, District 4 to offer incense and flowers and spend one minute of silence in memory of President Ho Chi Minh and President Ton Duc Thang.



On the same day, they also arrived in Cu Chi District to visit the Ben Duoc martyrs memorial temple and Cu Chi Tunnels historical site. The delegates offered flowers and spent one minute of silence commemorating the great merits of heroic Vietnamese mothers and martyrs.



Some photos during the visits to historical sites in HCMC:





By Ngo Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong