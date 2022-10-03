  1. Ho Chi Minh City

Naval officers, soldiers visit historical sites in HCMC

SGGP
A delegation of officers and soldiers of Naval Region 2 and 5 along with representatives of a Ho Chi Minh City delegation who have just finished their journey to the islands and the DK1/10 Platform in the southwest islands visited the historical sites in Ho Chi Minh City this morning. 
Particularly, the delegates came to Ho Chi Minh Museum - Ho Chi Minh City Branch, the memorial room for President Ton Duc Thang on Nguyen Tat Thanh Street, District 4 to offer incense and flowers and spend one minute of silence in memory of President Ho Chi Minh and President Ton Duc Thang. 

On the same day, they also arrived in Cu Chi District to visit the Ben Duoc martyrs memorial temple and Cu Chi Tunnels historical site. The delegates offered flowers and spent one minute of silence commemorating the great merits of heroic Vietnamese mothers and martyrs.
Some photos during the visits to historical sites in HCMC:

Naval officers, soldiers visit historical sites in HCMC ảnh 1
Naval officers, soldiers visit historical sites in HCMC ảnh 2
Naval officers, soldiers visit historical sites in HCMC ảnh 3
Naval officers, soldiers visit historical sites in HCMC ảnh 4
Naval officers, soldiers visit historical sites in HCMC ảnh 5
Naval officers, soldiers visit historical sites in HCMC ảnh 6

By Ngo Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong

