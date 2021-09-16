NA delegation of HCMC gives mid-autumn festival gifts to pediatric patients

The Deputy Head of the city's National Assembly delegation shared that the Mid-Autumn festival this year comes on the days of stricter social distancing order along with Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control measures and the fight against the fourth pandemic outbreak in the city. For this reason, the gifts contribute to bringing enjoyment, warmth to those children who are leaving home for treatment at hospitals and the Covid-19 medical facilities.



Besides, she also expressed gratitude to doctors, nurses and medical workers of the HCMC Children's Hospital, Children's Hospital No. 2 and the Covid-19 Patient Treatment Field Hospital No. 4 and No. 11 who are risking their health, working hard to treat and care for patients, determined to fight against Covid-19 in the city.



Thanks to their tremendous efforts and sacrifices, Ho Chi Minh City is believed to soon control the pandemic and achieve the new normal, she added.





Some photos captured during the visits of the HCMC National Assembly delegation:





By Manh Hoa- Translated by Huyen Huong