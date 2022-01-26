National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (4th, L) and Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (3rd, R) present Tet gifts to the frontline forces.

Attending the event were Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen; member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary General of the National Assembly and Chairman of the National Assembly Office Bui Van Cuong; Major General Le Tan Toi, Member of the Party Central Committee, Chairman of the National Assembly's (NA) Committee for Defense and Security; Chairman of the People’s Committee Phan Van Mai and Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le.

National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the event.

Speaking at the event, National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue acknowledged the frontline forces’ great contribution in controlling and preventing the Covid-19 pandemic and expressed his happiness at seeing HCMC overcome challenges and return to the new normal state as well as resume socioeconomic activities. The city has seen a sharp decline in the number of Covid-19 patients and launched Omicron response plan to protect people against the new variant.

National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue offers Tet gifts to the frontline force.

He also highly appreciated HCMC’s social assistance programs caring for families credited with meritorious service to the country, frontline forces in the fight against Covid-19, needy people and workers, including 300,000 individuals credited with meritorious service to the country, 45,000 poor households, 155,000 people under preferential treatment policy and a large number of frontline workers, and expressing condolences to families lost relatives due to Covid-19.

On this occasion, Mr. Vuong Dinh Hue handed over 400 Tet gifts to families credited with meritorious service to the country, households under preferential treatment policy, frontline forces, needy people and workers.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (R ) expresses his sincere thanks to healthcare workers. Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le (4th , L) hands over Tet gifts to needy people.



By Manh Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh