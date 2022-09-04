Mr. Nguyen Van Nen hosts US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate

Mr. Nguyen Van Nen hosts Mr. John Kerry, the US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate. (Photo: SGGP)

At the meeting, Mr. Nguyen Van Nen affirmed that fighting against climate change and promoting the use of clean energy are important issues that have always been paid attention to by the Party and the State of Vietnam for many years, and the country has participated in the signing and issuance of many related documents.



According to Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, HCMC is deeply aware of these issues because it is the city that consumes the most energy in the country. However, according to Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, the energy transition faces some difficulties, including difficulties in policies and infrastructures that currently have not been able to meet the transition needs.



Mr. Nguyen Van Nen informed Mr. John Kerry that HCMC had taken many measures to find resources for the development of renewable energy. At the same time, the city’s leaders were studying and would make proposals and recommendations to the competent authorities to soon remove the problems of mechanisms and policies and create favorable conditions for the development of clean energy in HCMC, in particular, and in Vietnam in general, quickly and smoothly.



Mr. John Kerry discussed the urgency of accelerating national and global efforts to limit global warming and intensify efforts to adapt to the impacts of climate change with Mr. Nguyen Van Nen.



He said that he had recently taken a cruise on the Saigon River by boat with climate change experts, and he wondered what would happen to the Saigon River in the next decade when sea levels rise higher and how it would affect HCMC.



Regarding the development of renewable energy, Mr. John Kerry said that it is an area that the US and many major countries, such as India and China, have set many specific goals and are implementing them. The world has been racing in the transition to a clean energy economy, Mr. John Kerry emphasized and wanted Vietnam to jointly promote this transition. According to him, the US and Vietnam have a good relationship in many fields and need to strengthen cooperation to quickly implement policies to combat climate change.

By Thuy Vu – Translated by Gia Bao