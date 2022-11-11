Mr. Ngo Minh Chau elected Vietnam - Laos Friendship Association HCMC’s Chairman

Members of the Executive Committee of the Vietnam - Laos Friendship Association of Ho Chi Minh City for the term 2022-2027

The congress elected 31 members to the Executive Committee of the Vietnam - Laos Friendship Association of Ho Chi Minh City for the term 2022-2027, a chairman, five deputy chairmen, and three members for the standing committee. Accordingly, Deputy Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Ngo Minh Chau was elected Chairman of the Vietnam - Laos Friendship Association in HCMC for the period 2022-2027.

At the congress, the Executive Committee of the Vietnam - Laos Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City in the previous term reported important results in people-to-people diplomatic activities, comprehensive friendship cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and Vientiane capital , Champasack Province and Savannakhet Province, Laos in various fields, including propaganda and education on the traditional friendship, special solidarity ties and comprehensive cooperation between two countries and supports to the Lao people.During the past working term, Vietnam - Laos Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City coordinated with the municipal Party Committee's Board for Mass Mobilization, organizations and businesses to launch many activities of taking care of and helping Vietnamese veterans in Laos and Lao mothers in Sekong Province, and to provide medical supplies and equipment for Laos' localities to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, natural disasters, storms and floods.The resolution and action plan for the third term of 2022-2027 concentrating on people-to-people diplomacy activities, tightening the friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the government, people of HCMC and Champasack and Savannakhet provinces of Laos were approved at the congress.

By Hoai Nam- Translated by Huyen Huong