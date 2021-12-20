Mr. Le Van Minh appointed as Secretary of Party Committee in District 10

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (R) hands over the decision to appoint Mr. Le Van Minh to Secretary of the Party Committee in District 10 (Photo: SGGP)

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen handed over a decision to appoint Mr. Le Van Minh to Secretary of the Party Committee in District 10 for the term 2020-2025.

At the ceremony, Secretary Nen shared that the new Secretary of the Party Committee in District 10 accepted the task in a difficult context, especially the complicated development of the Covid-19 pandemic

Therefore, Mr. Nen expected Mr. Minh, leaders, and key officials of District 10 to make joint efforts to overcome all difficulties to accelerate the socio-economic recovery and improve people's life quality gradually.

Secretary Nen hoped that Mr. Minh will be a shining example to lead other leaders in doing the mission well.

At the same time, he expressed his belief that the Executive Board, the Standing Board of the District Party Committee of District 10 are united to effectively complete their tasks.

In the immediate future, the new Secretary in District 10 needs to focus on formulating a specific policy to support frontline medical workers at grass root health care facilities to encourage them in the fight against Covid-19.



Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen speaks at the ceremony (Photo: SGGP) In addition, District 10 must prepare a strategy to protect high-risk groups as well as focus on the administration of an additional primary dose or a booster dose in eligible populations. Additionally, local administration ought to give medications to people infected with Covid-19.

District 10 leaders must also take heed of the local workforce as well as encourage private health care facilities and pharmacies to take part in the prevention of the Covid-19 epidemic, helping to reduce pressure on big hospitals.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Minh pledged to make every effort for good completion of the task to improve the district’s socio-economic development and district inhabitants’ quality of life.



Mr. Minh pledges to make every effort for good completion of the task (Photo: SGGP)

By Van Minh – Translated by Anh Quan