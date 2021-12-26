Mr. Le Hoa Binh appointed to Permanent Vice Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee

Mr. Le Hoa Binh has been appointed to Permanent Vice Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee.

Under the decision, Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC Phan Van Mai has directly operated the city’s comprehensive socioeconomic development strategy, State budget allocation; and delegated works in the sectors of the reform of administrative procedures, organization of the state apparatus, national defense and security, internal affairs and international relations.



He has delegated tasks to the departments of Planning and Investment, Home Affairs, Police, High Command, High Command of the Border Guard, HCMC Institute for Development Studies, districts of 1, 7 and Can Gio.

Permanent Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee Le Hoa Binh will be responsible for delegating works to the departments of Planning and Architecture, Construction, Transport, Natural Resources and Environment, the Northwest Urban Area Management Board, Thu Thiem New Urban Area Management Board, the Management Board of the HCMC’s South, the Management Authority for Urban Railway of HCMC (MAUR), the HCMC Management Board for Traffic Works Construction and Investment, the Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Projects Management Board, HCMC Housing Development Fund, HCMC Land Development Fund, Thu Duc City, districts of Phu Nhuan, Binh Chanh and Hoc Mon and some State-owned corporations.

Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Thi Thang has been assigned to manage the departments of Finance, Tourism, Industry and Trade, Tax, Custom, Market Management, State Treasury, HCMC branch of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV), HCMC Stock Exchange, the Investment and Trade Promotion Center of HCMC, HCMC Union of Trading Cooperatives (Saigon Co.op), districts of 4, Binh Thanh and Binh Tan.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan has directly delegated departments of Foreign Affairs, Agriculture and Rural Development, the HCMC Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority (HEPZA), the city’s Reward and Emulation Board, districts of 11, Go Vap, Cu Chi and Nha Be.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Ngo Minh Chau has supervised the operation of the departments of Justice, Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs, Traffic Safety Committee, citizen reception office, districts of 6, 10, 12, Tan Phu.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc has managed the departments of Information and Communications, Health, Education and Training, Labor - Invalids and Social Affairs, Culture and Sport, the Food Safety Management Board, districts of 3, 5, 8, Tan Binh.





By Dinh Ly – Translated by Kim Khanh