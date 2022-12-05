Mr. Le Duy Minh appointed as Director of HCMC Department of Finance

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai, leaders of the Department of Finance, the Tax Department of Ho Chi Minh City offer flowers for their congratulations to new Director of the Department of Finance Le Duy Minh (fifth from left). (Photo: Viet Dung)





Mr. Le Duy Minh, who was born in 1972 in Thua Thien - Hue Province, who had achieved Master of Business Administration, Bachelor of Financial Accounting, Bachelor of English Literature and advanced level in political theory.



He has had rich experiences at the Tax Department of Ho Chi Minh City since 1994. From January 2020 until now, Mr. Minh has been appointed as the Director of the Tax Department of Ho Chi Minh City.



This afternoon, a member of the Party Central Committee, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai chaired a ceremony to hand over an appointment decision of the city People’s Committee for the Director of HCMC Department of Finance. Mr. Le Duy Minh, who was born in 1972 in Thua Thien - Hue Province, who had achieved Master of Business Administration, Bachelor of Financial Accounting, Bachelor of English Literature and advanced level in political theory.He has had rich experiences at the Tax Department of Ho Chi Minh City since 1994. From January 2020 until now, Mr. Minh has been appointed as the Director of the Tax Department of Ho Chi Minh City.

New Director of the Department of Finance Le Duy Minh speaks at the ceremony (Photo: Viet Dung)



Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman Mai congratulated and believed that the newly-appointed Director would join hands with the staff of the department to take efforts to arrange personnel, review assigned tasks and concentrate on the key issues to study and make proposals to the city.



As for the new director, he affirmed to join hands with the Director of the Department of Planning and Investment and agencies in the financial sector to promote the common works of the city.