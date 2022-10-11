Mr. Bui Xuan Cuong elected as Vice Chairman of HCMC People's Committee

Mr. Bui Xuan Cuong speaks at the event. (Photo: Viet Dung)



The delegates perform election procedures. (Photo: Viet Dung) At the seventh thematic session of the tenth term of the HCMC People’s Council meeting this morning, Chairman of the City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai introduced personnel to elect the position of Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee for term 2021-2026. Accordingly, Head of MAUR Bui Xuan Cuong, born in 1975 in Ninh Binh Province, was introduced at the meeting session.

Speaking at the election day, Mr. Cuong emphasized that he will prioritize three main groups of work comprising effectively and synchronously management and exploitation of the current infrastructure system. Furtherly, Mr. Cuong provided many specific solutions for the legal sector in construction investment and administrative procedures reform in the direction of synchronization, simplicity and data digitization.

Mr. Bui Xuan Cuong was elected as Vice Chairman of HCMC People's Committee. (Photo: Viet Dung)



The profile of the newly-elected Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee comprised advanced political theory, Ph.D. in Construction Specialization, Master in the field of Engineering, Master in Public Administration, civil engineer.

He had ever been assigned roles of Head of the Traffic Management Division under the HCMC Department of Transport, Vice Director and Director of the municipal Department of Transport, Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Management Authority for Urban Railways.

