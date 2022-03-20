More workers, farmers, laborers with achievements in production to be awarded

At the conference (PHoto: SGGP)

The emulation cluster of five cities directly under the central government including Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, the Northern City of Hai Phong, the Central City of Da Nang, and the Mekong Delta City of Can Tho held a conference on March 19 in Ho Chi Minh City to review the implementation of the emulation contract in 2021, launch and signed a contract to emulate in 2022.

Speaking at the conference, Chairman Phan Van Mai emphasized that in 2021, in the context of the country facing many challenges and complicated developments of the Covid-19 epidemic, the emulation cluster of five cities under the Central Government has achieved many important results. The patriotic emulation movement has many innovations and creativity to suit the actual situation.

These cities have achieved their plan such as total budget revenue in 2021 of nearly VND 834,900 billion, increased social investment mobilization which is higher than the same period, many advances in culture – society, promoted urban management and stable prices, controlled inflation, and good social order and safety.

In the coming time, Mr. Mai suggested that the members of the emulation cluster of five cities under the Central Government continue to promote the patriotic emulation movement and renew the emulation and commendation work including effective implementation of emulation movements according to the annual theme of each city and effective implementation of the dual goal of both preventions of the Covid-19 epidemic and recovery and socio-economic development.

Chairman Phan Van Mai speaks at the conference (PHoto: SGGP) Along with that, cities should effectively and creatively deploy emulation movements launched by the Government, especially the movement ‘The whole country unites, joins together, and unites in emulation to prevent and fight Covid-19 epidemic’.

He emphasized it is necessary to organize emulation movements in the fields of socio-economic, education - training, health, science and technology with a priority of digital technology and innovation to create breakthroughs and promote socio-economic development.

Chairman Mai also proposed to improve the leadership and direction of the Party Committee with a focus on the roles and responsibilities of heads of agencies, units, authorities, and the Emulation - Commendation Council at all levels in the organization launching the emulation movement.

Moreover, the content and form of emulation must always be innovative, creative, substantive, and bring practical effects that can mobilize the participation of the whole machinery of the state and people from all walks of life.

Vice Chairman of the Central Committee for Emulation and Commendation Do Van Chien speaks at the conference (Photo: SGGP) The Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee said that in 2021, the city was under very heavy pressure due to the Covid-19 pandemic and suffered much loss. He expressed his thank-you to the Central Government, localities and cities which have provided assistance to the city during the pandemic.

In particular, Ho Chi Minh City is very grateful to the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee for presiding over the memorial ceremony for residents who died of Covid-19. The Vietnam Fatherland Front has also mobilized all resources to help Ho Chi Minh City at a difficult time so that the city’s social security is guaranteed.

On behalf of the Central Committee for Emulation and Commendation, Do Van Chien, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Chairman of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, Vice Chairman of the Central Committee for Emulation and Commendation, recognized and evaluated the outstanding results of the emulation cluster of five centrally-run cities.

According to him, the emulation and commendation work in 2021 of the country in general and the five centrally-run cities, in particular, have a special and unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic. Through the pandemic, the Party Committee, the government, and dwellers in the five cities have made great efforts and the role of residents proved important.

Vice Chairman of the Central Committee for Emulation and Commendation Do Van Chien assessed that the emulation cluster of five centrally-affiliated cities plays a very important role. In terms of population, the 5 cities account for about 25-30 percent of the country's population, but budget revenue accounts for about 50 percent-60 percent of the country's total annual budget revenue.

In economic recovery and development, Mr. Chien said that it is right to focus on economic development, but also pay attention to solving social problems after the Covid-19 pandemic. Along with that, it is necessary to re-evaluate and adopt policies and methods to improve the quality of education and training after a long time of online learning.

Additionally, it is necessary to make adequate investments in the grassroots health system to better take care of the people's health. Five cities need to make the best efforts to overcome present difficulties and fulfill socio-economic development targets for the country’s prosperous development.

(Photo: SGGP)

By Manh Hoa – Translated by Anh Quan