More than VND5.2 billion raised for national sea and island fund

Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee in HCMC Tran Kim Yen (R) receives donation from the HCMC Federation of Labor .

As of present, enterprises contributed more than VND5.2 billion, including essential goods worth over VND1 billion to the fund.



The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee in HCMC plans to organize a trip to visit and offer gifts to cadres, soldiers of the Naval Region 5, and local people on the southwestern islands from September 24 to October 1 with the support of 19 enterprises and units.

Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee in HCMC Nguyen Thanh Trung receives gifts from enterprises.

The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee in HCMC has always been interested in caring for soldiers and people on the Truong Sa archipelago, the southwestern islands and troops stationed on DK1 platform. The committee has carried out practical works, such as offering coastal patrol boats, medical supplies, water supply system, multifunctional gym machines, solar power system and more. The program aims to honor the Coast Guard, fisheries surveillance force and fishermen who are working day and night around islands to protect the country’s sovereignty.

By Thai Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh