More than 700 workers join job fair in Thu Duc City

The City Party Committee - People's Council - People's Committee - Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Thu Duc City give gifts to 500 disadvantaged workers who are currently unemployed. (Photo: SGGP)

Thu Duc City's Confederation of Labor in Ho Chi Minh City, on the morning of July 24, held a job fair to summarize the workers' month and preliminarily summarize the "One million ideas" program of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor. The job fair attracted more than 700 trade union members, laborers, and underprivileged female members.



At the job fair, trade union members and workers had the opportunity to learn about more than 1,000 jobs from 13 enterprises with labor recruitment needs.



Thu Duc City Labor Confederation and grassroots trade unions also gave 1,030 gift vouchers to underprivileged union members, with a total value of VND669 million, handed over two trade union shelter projects, repaired houses for disadvantaged trade union officials and members, with a total cost of VND346 million.



Within the framework of the job fair, the City Party Committee - People's Council - People's Committee - Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Thu Duc City gave gifts to 500 disadvantaged workers who are currently unemployed with a total value of VND250 million.



Workers buy goods at preferential prices at the job fair. (Photo: SGGP)



On this occasion, the Thu Duc City Labor Confederation awarded 86 collectives and individuals for excellent completion of the 14th Workers' Month activity in 2022 and 107 grassroots trade unions for performing well in the "One million ideas" program launched by the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor.

In addition, the program also organized activities, such as legal advice, capital consulting, recruitment, and training.On this occasion, the Thu Duc City Labor Confederation awarded 86 collectives and individuals for excellent completion of the 14th Workers' Month activity in 2022 and 107 grassroots trade unions for performing well in the "One million ideas" program launched by the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor.





By Thu Huong – Translated by Bao Nghi