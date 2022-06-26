More than 500 patients participate in zero-dong market at Thu Duc Hospital

On June 26, Thu Duc City Hospital opened the seventh zero-dong market after nearly two years of suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The theme of this year's zero-dong market is " Love sharing - Giving is forever", with the participation of 35 stalls sponsored by units, individuals, and patrons, serving free of charge for more than 500 poor patients, who are being treated at Thu Duc City Hospital, and underprivileged, disabled, and helpless people in the area.At the zero-dong market, each underprivileged patient was given 14 vouchers to buy essential items displayed at the stalls and receive health advice, haircut, hair wash, and calligraphy paintings. Especially, the organizers also auctioned three paintings to raise funds for the program Loving porridge pot, giving patients free porridge at 6 a.m. every Sunday.MA- Dr. Vu Tri Thanh, Deputy CEO of Thu Duc City Hospital, said that the zero-dong market is the cooperation and contribution of patrons and benefactors inside and outside the hospital, which is a typical model in taking care of patients with difficult circumstances being treated at hospitals and poor people in the area, thereby, contributing to energizing patients and promoting social activities at the hospital.Holding a large bag with many items inside, including milk, fruit, clothes, and food, Nguyen Thi May happily said that she could get many kinds of goods needed for daily living in the hospital without spending any money.“With such an amount of goods, I can live a whole month with my grandchildren. I really appreciate sponsors,” Ngo Van Hoa heavily carried a large bag and happily said.

By Hoai Nam – Translated by Da Nguyet