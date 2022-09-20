More than 1,000 workers receive free health checks





At the event, 1,132 workers with severe symptoms of Covid-19 received free health checks. The doctors and nurses have performed general health examinations, X-rays, electrocardiograms, general ultrasound, blood cell analysis, blood glucose measurement, liver function, and kidney function for the workers. In addition, each worker participating in the event also received a gift basket of cosmetics and necessities.Besides health checks for workers, the Trade Union of Export Processing Zones and Industrial Parks of HCMC also organized a program "Trade Union Welfare" for workers and employees working in Tan Thuan Export Processing Zone. At the program, the organizing committee took care of more than 3,000 workers and disadvantaged workers who were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and whose relatives died during the Covid-19 pandemic. The total cost of the program is over VND2.1 billion.

By Hong Hai – Translated by Thanh Nha