More religious volunteers participate in HCMC’s fight against pandemic

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (C) presents gifts to religious volunteers. (Photo: SGGP) Attending the event were Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC Chapter of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Phan Kieu Thanh Huong, Deputy Director of the Department of Home Affairs Nguyen Duy Tan, Deputy head of the Executive Board of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha chapter in HCMC Thich Thien Duc, Member of Vietnam Buddhist Sangha's Executive Council cum Standing Vice President of the Vietnam Buddhist Institute in HCMC, Venerable Thich Nhat Tu.



Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC Chapter of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Phan Kieu Thanh Huong highly appreciated the spirit of volunteerism and sharing of religious volunteers in response to the municipal government’s call for the community’s forces to participate in the fight against Covid-19.

She extended her sincere thanks to religious volunteers for their outstanding contribution in supporting the frontline forces, caring for and helping patients to maintain their mental health and encourage them during the treatment.

By Dinh Ly – Translated by Kim Khanh