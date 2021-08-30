More religious volunteers join in Covid-19 fight

Ms. To Thi Bich Chau gives gifts to dignitaries and followers of religions who volunteered to serve in field hospitals and Covid-19 treatment facilities (Photo: SGGP)

In the past few days, Buddhist volunteer Hoai Bao has been busy with looking after patients at the Covid-19 Resuscitation Hospital in Thu Duc City where provides treatment to serious patients.

He said everyone is certainly worried when they are exposed to the disease daily; however, he tries to overcome the fear to do the work at his best.

Every day, from 8:30 a.m., the man wears a protective suit to start his work at the infection control department until 5 p.m. He has sprayed disinfectant in rooms and beds when patients have been taken for X-rays and after patients were discharged. He has also changed diapers and fed patients.

He shared he noticed the information of volunteering work in Giac Ngo Pagoda accidentally, he immediately registered as he wished to join hands in the city’s fight of Covid-19.

Catholic volunteer Monk Nguyen Van Binh from Anphongso Church in Binh Thanh District has been run off his feet in the Pharmaceutical Department of the field hospital No..16 in District 7.

Nguyen Thi Huynh Mai, chief of the Department of Health office, said that volunteers were trained before participating in the fight against Covid-19. They were inoculated with the Covid-19 vaccine and given protective suits.

Doctor Vuong Trong Hieu, Deputy Director of the Field Hospital No.16 added that ten religious volunteers are working in the hospital who are providing care to patients. Volunteers and medical staff have both given care and encouragement to calm patients during their time in the hospital. The hospital managers highly appreciated the contribution of all volunteers.

President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front of Ho Chi Minh City To Thi Bich Chau thanked local religious dignitaries for sending volunteers to join in the fight against the pandemic to reduce the burden on medical workers and help care of patients.

She emphasized that volunteers have helped reduce hospitals’ patient overload and encourage patients during treatment in hospitals. She expressed her gratitude to all volunteers.

By Giang Dinh - Translated by Anh Quan