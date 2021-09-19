More religious volunteers join hands to help HCMC to fight pandemic

Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC Chapter of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Phan Kieu Thanh Huong (4th, R) offers gifts to volunteers. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the event were Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front of HCMC To Thi Bich Chau; Deputy Head of HCMC Commission of Mass Mobilization Nguyen Van Luu; Deputy Head of the HCMC’s Committee for Religious Affairs Nguyen Van Luong; office chief of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Vietnam, Father Joseph Dao Nguyen Vu; Venerable Thich Thien Quy, Deputy Head and Chief Secretary of the Executive Council of the HCMC Buddhist Sangha; Member of Vietnam Buddhist Sangha's Executive Council cum Standing Vice President of the Vietnam Buddhist Institute in HCMC, Venerable Thich Nhat Tu.



Volunteers will take part in the pandemic prevention in the Trung Vuong Covid-19 Treatment Hospital and Multi-level Covid-19 Treatment Field Hospital in Tan Binh District.

Buddhist monastery volunteer Doan Nam Phong said that he has temporarily halted individual works to support the frontline forces and Covid-19 patients in field hospitals amid the complicated developments of the pandemic.

Priest Nguyen Duc Khoi pledged that he will take care of Covid-19 patients and regard them as his family.

Chairwoman of the HCMC Chapter of the Vietnam Fatherland Front To Thi Bich Chau hands over presents to volunteers. (Photo: SGGP)

According to Standing Vice President of the Vietnam Buddhist Institute in HCMC, Venerable Thich Nhat Tu, these Buddhist monastery volunteers were selected from 180 people who registered for the program helping frontline workers. They have been fully vaccinated and met all health requirements of the municipal Department of Health. There will be more volunteers to participate in the pandemic prevention works in coming time.

Besides supporting the frontline forces, religious volunteers also help patients to maintain their mental health and encourage them during the treatment, he added.

Office chief of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Vietnam, Father Joseph Dao Nguyen Vu sent his encouragement of volunteers and hoped them to promote the spirit of sharing.

Chairwoman of the HCMC Chapter of the Vietnam Fatherland Front To Thi Bich Chau highly appreciated the spirit of volunteerism of religious volunteers in response to the municipal government’s call for the community’s forces to participate in the fight against Covid-19.

By Dinh Ly – Translated by Kim Khanh