HCMC Party Committee Secretary Nguyen Van Nen speaks at the conference (Photo: SGGP)



Today, the Executive Committee of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City held a conference chaired by Mr. Nguyen Van Nen.

At the conference, Secretary Nguyen Van Nen assessed that after Ho Chi Minh City basically controlled the Covid-19 epidemic, the city Party Committee and the city's entire machinery of state have been very determined to overcome the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic by implementing socio-economic recovery and development programs and plans.

Despite many difficulties and challenges in 2022, Ho Chi Minh City has recovered quickly. It is forecasted that by the end of 2022, the gross domestic product will increase by over 9 percent while the annual target is from 6 percent-6.5 percent.

With the above results, the Prime Minister highly appreciated the speed of recovery and socio-economic development of the city when working with Ho Chi Minh City recently. The PM said the southern metropolis has made a very important contribution to the country’s overall achievements, especially stabilizing the macro-economy and controlling inflation.

However, in addition to achievements, the Secretary acknowledged that Ho Chi Minh City has been and will face many difficulties and challenges. Worse, the city has not met some tasks as per requirements, especially the disbursement of public investment capital, planning, and adjustment of the general planning. There have been hiccups along the way to carry out programs to fight traffic congestion, reduce flooding, environmental pollution, and social housing development for workers and low-income earners.

Along with that, many new problems have arisen related to financial markets, currencies, securities, bonds, real estate, supply of petrol and oil, input materials for production, and opposite export markets. The building of urban government and the quality of civil service activities is not high and there is a lack of synchronous coordination between departments, districts and Thu Duc city.

HCMC Secretary Nen suggested many contents for the delegates to discuss, analyze and evaluate in depth the reasons for the achievement, especially the subjective reasons for the shortcomings and limitations; solutions in the coming time for socio-economic content.

He required conference participants to focus on analyzing and forecasting the situation, the possible advantages, difficulties and challenges to have preparation so that existing problems can’t affect the city’s development. He also asked conference attendees to discuss more fundamental, long-term and key tasks and solutions to ensure the city's rapid and sustainable development and key tasks that must be prioritized to meet the city's development acceleration requirements in 2023.

At the conference (Photo: SGGP) Simultaneously, the city must perfect its institutions, mechanisms, and policies to mobilize resources for its development as well as restructure the economy and renovate the growth model. Ho Chi Minh City ought to implement the Politburo’s Resolution 24 on socio-economic development and assurance of national defense and security in the Southeast region and HCMC until 2030 with a vision to 2045. The southern metropolis will propose to the Central Committee and ready to ready to pilot specific mechanisms in the coming time.

After two years of implementing the municipal Party Committee’s Resolution 26 on focusing on investing in and completing the Thu Thiem New Urban Area before 2030, Secretary Nen assessed that Resolution 26 was passed after the Thu Thiem new project has been planned and implemented with many important and breakthrough results in promoting potentials and resources, contributing to the city’s development.

However, during the implementation process, there have been still shortcomings, resulting in long-lasting complaints and public frustration. Therefore, the Resolution 26 aims to focus on leading and directing to repair existing shortcomings as well as to mobilize resources for the complete construction of Thu Thiem New Urban Area in accordance with the set targets and progress.

Therefore, the Secretary requested to focus on discussing and evaluating the achieved results, difficulties, problems, and causes and propose solutions to continue in the coming time, in order to solve lawsuits, early completion of compensation, resettlement support and land recovery. Along with that, the city will call for investment and speed up the progress of projects, striving to complete Thu Thiem New Urban Area as per the set goals and plans.





By staff writers – Translated by Dan Thuy