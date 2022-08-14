More barringtonia asiatica trees given by Truong Sa Island planted in HCMC

Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai and delegates plant barringtonia asiatica trees at Ben Duoc Memorial Temple. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the ceremony were Major General Dang Van Lam, Deputy Commander of Military Region 7; Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nam, Member of the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee, Commander of the HCMC Command; Colonel Le Ba Quan, Deputy Commander, Chief of Staff of Naval Region 2; Ms. To Thi Bich Chau, Member of the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee, Secretary of the District Party Committee of District 1; Ms. Pham Thi Thanh Hien, Chairwoman of the People's Committee of Cu Chi District.



Deputy Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai and delegates planted barringtonia asiatica trees at Cu Chi District Cultural Center, Ben Duoc Memorial Temple, and Memorial Temple of Saigon - Cho Lon - Gia Dinh Revolutionary Traditional Area in Cu Chi Tunnels Relic Site.



According to Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai, over the past time, the Party, State, and Ministry of National Defense have had many policies to take care of the material and spiritual life of officials, soldiers, and people in Truong Sa Island District. The officers, soldiers, and people of Truong Sa Island District have a strong will in protecting and constructing the country, but their material and spiritual life still face many difficulties.



Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai said that, after the visit of the delegation, the Standing Board of the HCMC Party Committee directed to strengthen the care for officials and soldiers on duty in the island and border areas.



Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai and delegates plant barringtonia asiatica trees at Cu Chi District Cultural Center. (Photo: SGGP)



Through the tree planting ceremony, Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai asked the leaders of Cu Chi District to take care of these barringtonia asiatica trees and propagate and spread the spirit of protecting sovereignty over sea and islands, and organize more meaningful activities towards the district islands, taking care for the material and spiritual life of officials, soldiers, and people in border areas and islands in the coming time.

During the visit, officials, soldiers, and people of Truong Sa Island District gave barringtonia asiatica trees to the HCMC delegation to express their affection, as well as send the message of will, courage, and determination of the soldiers and people of Truong Sa Island District to the sacred sovereignty of the country.





